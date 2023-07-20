Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Pipi Patch bar on Paihia’s Kings Rd closed after it was refused an on-licence

By
6 mins to read
Pipi Patch, a bar on Paihia’s Kings Rd, has closed after it was refused an on-licence. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Pipi Patch, a bar on Paihia’s Kings Rd, has closed after it was refused an on-licence. Photo / Peter de Graaf


A Paihia bar has been refused a liquor licence and ordered to close down in a decision by the Far North’s District Licensing Committee.

Pipi Patch, a bar on Kings Rd, had applied for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate