Photos: Northland smashes Super Saturday target

Members of the Ngāti Hine Health Trust team at Moerewa's Vaccination Station at Simson Park. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A festival atmosphere, fancy dress, free kai, giveaways and games sweetened the deal for Northlanders taking part in Super Saturday — a day-long effort at 42 vaccination sites

to boost the region's defence against Covid-19. By 9pm just under 5000 doses had been delivered, smashing the region's target of 3900. Michael Cunningham and Peter de Graaf captured the action in Whangārei, Moerewa, Ohaeawai and Kerikeri.

Danni Heron, Jamal Archibald and Jesse Locke at Raumanga Medical Centre vaccination clinic. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Anya Yanke, David Bawden and Maudie Paul-Palmer promote vaccination at the Kamo Road and Kensington Ave junction in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Labour MP Emily Henderson helps out at a drive-through vaccination centre in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Registered nurse Jessica Kimberley at the Semenoff Stadium drive-through vaccination centre. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangarei Mayor Sheryl Mai and Kirk Milner at the Ngati Hine Health Trust vaccination station, Walton St Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pat Von Dincklage lets Myla the dog try a free sausage, with Kav Von Dincklage in the passenger seat, at the Whangarei drive-through clinic. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Nadia Elston, with her kids Daniel and Amelia Grimwood, gets her first jab at the Super Saturday drive through vaccination centre at Semenoff Stadium in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu residents 'D1' Allan Beverwijk and 'D2' Patsy Beverwijk visit the Kensington Health Hub vaccination centre on Super Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu residents 'D1' Allan Beverwijk and 'D2' Patsy Beverwijk visit the Kensington Health Hub vaccination centre in Whangarei on Super Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu residents 'D1' Allan Beverwijk and 'D2' Patsy Beverwijk visit the Kensington Health Hub vaccination centre to put a smile on people's faces. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu residents 'D1' Allan Beverwijk and 'D2' Patsy Beverwijk visit the Kensington Health Hub vaccination centre in Whangarei on Super Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipu residents Allan and Patsy Beverwijk - better known as vax dinosaurs D1 and D2. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangarei teacher Celia Paul protesting against mandatory vaccination in the education sector at Kensington Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

More than 1000 people gathered at Whangarei's Kensington Park for a #FreedomNZ protest led by Destiny's ManUp movement. Photo / Michael Cunningham

More than 1000 people took part in a #FreedomNZ protest at Whangarei's Kensington Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Robbie Johnson (ManUp director for Whangarei) speaks at the #FreedomNZ rally at Kensington Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham

About 15 police officers and 1000 protesters attended a #FreedomNZ rally at Kensington Park in Whangarei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Otiria community leader Pamela-Anne Simon and Otiria Rugby Club secretary Gene Tana at Moerewa's Vaccination Station. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngāti Hine Health Trust staff taking second-dose bookings at Moerewa's Vaccination Station, from left, Glenda Ngere, Ashley Davis and Phoebe Davis. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rick Brownlee of Moerewa supports his daughter Maharlia, 12, who's about to get her first dose from Maryanne Baker. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Maharlia Brownlee, 12, gets her first dose from pharmacist Maryanne Baker at Moerewa's Vaccination Station. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Morere Heta and Sandpit bar co-owners Terry and Donna Smith hand out hāngī and chocolate gateau put on by Ōtiria Rugby Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ōtiria community leader Pamela-Anne Simon gives away prizes at Moerewa's Vaccination Station, run by Ngāti Hine Health Trust and Ōtiria Rugby Club. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Richard Gorrett and Colleen Gleeson of Far North charity Bald Angels hand out free footwear donated by The Warehouse at Moerewa's Vaccination Station. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Reo Turner, who brought eight whānau members from Rāwhiti to Moerewa's Vaccination Station, with free gumboots from Far North charity Bald Angels. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bridgette Henare of Kawakawa brought her kids - Michael, Arwyn and Rana-Jade - to Moerewa for vaccinations so they'd be able to visit their grandfather safely. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, right ,with her former neighbour Hana Te Ahu Ahu at Moerewa's Vaccination Station. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Laainia Marsters came to Moerewa's Vaccination Station to support an 83-year-old friend who was getting his first jab. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ōhaeawai Rugby Club committee members Aimee Ruka and Mindy Maihi hand out Northland rugby merchandise at the Ngāpuhi Super Clinic in Ōhaeawai. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bald Angels volunteer Snjezana Charlton hands out free shoes at the drive-through Ngāpuhi Super Clinic in Ōhaeawai. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bald Angels volunteer Snjezana Charlton hands Matiere Allen, 15, a pair of shoes at the Ngapuhi Super Clinic in Ōhaeawai as thanks for getting the jab. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngawai Poa of Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi hands out ice creams at Ōhaeawai's drive-through vaccination clinic. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland District Health Board nurses entertain the public at a drive-through vaccination centre set up at Kerikeri Sports Complex. Photo / Peter de Graaf