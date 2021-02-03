Photos: Long-lost dead of Te Ruapekapeka honoured

Warriors of mass haka group Te Tira Taua arrive at the site of the British encampment during the Battle of Te Ruapekapeka 175 years ago. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waitangi Day commemorations got under way in earnest on Wednesday as more than 700 people gathered on an isolated hilltop south of Kawakawa to remember the victims of a battle 175 years ago. The dedication of a memorial at Ruapekapeka to 12 British soldiers, whose unmarked grave was rediscovered in 2017, was Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first official engagement of a four-day stay in Northland.

Te Kauri McPherson leads warriors of Te Tira Taua to the site of the British encampment. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Joey Rapana waits to blow a signal on a conch shell. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old Nio Rapana waves New Zealand's first flag as warriors of mass haka group Te Tira Taua march from Ruapekapeka Pā. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of the New Zealand Wars Re-enactment Society stand to attention in British uniforms of the 1840s. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Warriors of mass haka group Te Tira Taua arrive at the site of the British encampment during the Battle of Te Ruapekapeka 175 years ago. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata accepts a challenge laid down by Cole Kara of Whangaroa. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata is framed by warriors of the mass haka group Te Tira Taua. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Governor-General's kaumātua, "Papa Joe" Harawira, leads the manuhiri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The manuhiri, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at centre, and Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy, arrive at Ruapekapeka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Ruapekapeka Trust interim chairman Pita Tipene addresses the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Padrae Brown (centre) leads a haka tautoko after Pita Tipene's speech. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bryony Williams sings with the New Zealand Army Band. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Members of the Defence Force fire a volley. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau Te Kitohi Pikaahu dedicates a memorial to 12 British soldiers whose unmarked grave was recently rediscovered near Ruapekapeka Pā. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Navy chaplain Glen Popata dedicates the memorial as Ngāti Hine's Rowena Tana and Kene Hineteuira Martin, great-great-granddaughter of Te Ruki Kawiti, look on. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays a wreath at the newly dedicated memorial. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short at the newly dedicated memorial. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Ruapekapeka Trust interim chairman Pita Tipene with members of the New Zealand Wars Re-enactment Society. Photo / Peter de Graaf