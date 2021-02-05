Website of the Year

PHOTOS: Waitangi Day commemorations through the lens

2 minutes to read

Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins at Te Whare Runanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The eyes of the nation are on the Bay of Islands this week for the annual Waitangi Day commemorations.
This year's commemorations have seen many usual visitors stay away due to the Northland Covid scare last week.
Despite this, tens of thousands of people have flocked to the Bay this week for the annual events.
The Northern Advocate's reporters and photographers have been out on the ground all week catching the action.

Governor-General Dame Patricia Reddy talks to waiting media outside Te Whare Runanga. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime entertains Neve Ardern Gayford during speeches at the Māori Wardens' camp at Waitangi. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Kauri McPherson during the opening of a photo exhibition, He Kaupapa Waka, at Waitangi Museum. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ngati Hine elder Waihoroi Shortland speaks at the parliamentary powhiri at Te Whare Runanga at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Ngati Rehia leader Kipa Munro speaks during the opening of Te Ahurea. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Te Kauri McPherson leads warriors of Te Tira Taua to the site of the British encampment at the dedication of a memorial at Ruapekapeka Pa to 12 British soldiers. Photo / Peter de Graaf
Ngati Rahiri/Ngati Kawa spokesman Isaiah Apiata at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata at the mass haka by Te Tira Taua at the dedication of the memorial to 12 British soldiers who died in the 1846 Battle of Te Ruapekapeka. Photo / Peter de Graaf
