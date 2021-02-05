PHOTOS: Waitangi Day commemorations through the lens

Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins at Te Whare Runanga at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The eyes of the nation are on the Bay of Islands this week for the annual Waitangi Day commemorations.

This year's commemorations have seen many usual visitors stay away due to the Northland Covid scare last week.

Despite this, tens of thousands of people have flocked to the Bay this week for the annual events.

The Northern Advocate's reporters and photographers have been out on the ground all week catching the action.

Governor-General Dame Patricia Reddy talks to waiting media outside Te Whare Runanga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime entertains Neve Ardern Gayford during speeches at the Māori Wardens' camp at Waitangi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kauri McPherson during the opening of a photo exhibition, He Kaupapa Waka, at Waitangi Museum. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngati Hine elder Waihoroi Shortland speaks at the parliamentary powhiri at Te Whare Runanga at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ngati Rehia leader Kipa Munro speaks during the opening of Te Ahurea. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kauri McPherson leads warriors of Te Tira Taua to the site of the British encampment at the dedication of a memorial at Ruapekapeka Pa to 12 British soldiers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngati Rahiri/Ngati Kawa spokesman Isaiah Apiata at Waitangi. Photo / Michael Cunningham