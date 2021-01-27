Covid 19: Waitangi Day, Ruapekapeka events will go ahead

Former Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi chairwoman and Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little hongi at Waitangi last year. There will be less of this, this year due to Covid. Photo / File

There will be a "heightened sense of precaution" at commemorations for Waitangi Day and the Battle of Ruapekapeka - but both events are still going ahead, despite the latest Covid case in Northland.

The recent positive Covid-19 case in the region prompted questions around whether the annual events at Waitangi - which can attract up to 30,000 people - would be called off, along with the commemorations marking 175 years since the Battle of Ruapekapeka.

However, Pita Tipene, chairman of the Waitangi National Trust and interim chairman of Te Ruapekapeka Trust, said at this stage both events would still go ahead.

"We're continuing on as we always do but of course with a heightened sense of precautions that we have to put in place to keep everyone safe."

Tipene said these precautions would include visible QR codes, hand sanitiser "everywhere", and some masks available for those who wish to wear them.

People were also being told to stay home if they are sick, and were encouraged to refrain from kihi or hongi.

"We're saying that only one person should symbolically hongi on behalf of everyone. We need to keep things as tight as possible and be as vigilant as possible and have every precaution in place to keep people safe, whether they are visitors or local people and our many staff."

Tipene said this meant the pre-Waitangi Day pōwhiri for dignitaries would look different to previous years.

"It's going be very different. We won't be asking them to come across at all," he said.

Huhana Lyndon, event manager for the Ruapekapeka commemorations, said the plans for February 2 and 3 included safety measures like traffic management, QR codes, sanitation, and masks.

"We're really mindful of Covid concerns within the Northland community so as a commemorations committee we are putting strong measures in place," she said.

"It's so whānau can feel assured that they can attend and participate safely while remembering our ancestors who participated in the wars.

Lyndon said with the developing situation that is Covid, it is possible the event could be cancelled at any moment. But any official announcements would be available on the Te Ruapekapeka 175 Facebook page.

"That's just the nature of the beast we're working with coming into Waitangi week. But all provisions are in place to host a really good commemoration."

Tipene said it was important to keep everyone safe.

"We're making sure that we're saying if people are feeling unwell, they shouldn't come along - for kaumatua and kuia in particular, they really like to come to these events and we need to take care of them."

Tipene said if anything did change, that would be communicated with the public as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the annual Iwi Chairs Forum at Waitangi- which brings together iwi leaders from around the country - will be held virtually.

"It's hardly ideal, but it is going ahead via Zoom or something similar," said Tipene.