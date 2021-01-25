Covid 19 coronavirus: Northland businesses worried more cases may pop up

Okara Shopping Centre was eerily quiet on a Monday morning as news a Northlander tested positive made headlines. Photo / Karina Cooper

Some Northland businesses where a woman who tested positive for Covid-19 visited are closed as a precautionary measure whereas others are worried they may have to follow suit if customers stay away.

In Kaipara, the 56-year-old woman who tested positive visited Joseph Taylor Homewares in Mangawhai on January 17 and The Dune Restaurant and Bar, also in Mangawhai, a day later.

She went to Eutopia Cafe in Kaiwaka on January 18. All three business outlets were closed yesterday, as were at least two others in Mangawhai that were not visited by her.

Pipi Gallery owner Angela Hockenhull said just as businesses were recovering from the previous lockdowns, another positive case in Northland was frustrating and worrying.

"It's about small businesses looking after each other. The new case was a surprise but look at what's happening overseas and it was bound to happen here at some time."

She didn't open for trading yesterday and wouldn't until it was safe to do so.

Bammas Surf Mangawhai was another business that shut shop yesterday, even though there was no direct contact with the positive case.

A notice said the safety of its staff and of the community was its first priority.

Cliff Hart of Harthouse Cabins in Mangawhai is blocking bookings at his Airbnb for two days after guests depart to prevent any Covid transmission. Photo / Imran Ali

Eutopia Cafe owner Marijke Valkenburg asked all her staff to get tested at their nearest testing station at Mangawhai Domain as soon as possible.

"We won't open until advised to do so by the Government as we have a responsibility to keep our staff and customers safe. This place will be given a really good clean-up."

Businessman Cliff Hart who hires out Airbnb cabins is concerned there may be more community outbreaks but hoped that wasn't the case.

He's stopping bookings for two days after guests depart. "That's how long the virus is supposed to last on the surface." Hart said he had become "slack" on the use of the Covid-19 QV tracker app but was using it now.

Ian was out and about in Mangawhai and said although people were "running scared", it didn't sound like the positive case was going to cause problems.

"My only regret is my daughter and grandsons who were supposed to visit me today from Waiuku have cancelled their trip. She runs a beauty therapy and the last thing she needs is to get unwell."

Mother of two Hollie Duke said the possibility of more people coming into Mangawhai during the upcoming long weekend was a little bit scary.

"We stay in our own little community and it's less likely we'll go to group activities. It's a little bit confronting in a small community like this," she said.

Mangawhai mum Hollie Duke stays in her little bubble and said more out-of-towners in her area over the long weekend would be a concern. Photo / Imran Ali

Four Square Maungaturoto was another place the positive case visited but the supermarket was open yesterday.

She went to the supermarket on January 18 and spent about five minutes there.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said team members from surrounding Four Square stores would provide cover while employees who were in the supermarket at the time of her visit isolated at home and went to a test.

Multiple people turning up to the Bream Bay Medical Centre, in the same complex as the FreshChoice and pharmacy, asking where they can get tested. They were directed to the refinery visitor's centre testing site.

Debra van Denbergen, who had an appointment at the Bream Bay Medical Centre, said she had shopped at the same FreshChoice on the same day as the Covid case, but a few hours earlier. However, she still felt uneasy.

Staff from surrounding stores are providing cover to ensure Maungaturoto Four Square remain open. Photo / Imran Ali

Ken Orr, of Orrs Pharmacy Ruakākā, said the pharmacy had been through a deep clean yesterday morning before opening.

He said a whole shift of workers had been sent home and were self-isolating while a small team of about four workers, who didn't usually work behind the counter at the pharmacy, attended to customers. As at 10.30am, the pharmacy was very busy.

A sushi business in the Ruakākā town centre is also closed until further notice.

People were still turning up to the FreshChoice unaware that it was closed [at 11:30am]. The majority were not wearing masks.

FreshChoice was open again by about 2pm, with a security guard on the door. A limited number of people were able to enter the store thanks to the limited staff available.

Whangārei's Fat Camel Cafe, visited by the positive case on January 15, was open for business yesterday.

The cafe's owner Shlomo Elisar said his staff were "healthy" with no one showing symptoms. They will only be able to return to work once they receive a negative test result.

Elisar was glad the QR codes, present in every corner of the cafe, were used by the woman.

A spokeswoman for Countdown said the supermarket would not make any comments on panic buying.

"We don't think it's helpful or responsible."

The chain, with a store in the Okara Park shopping complex, have rigorous cleaning and hygiene practices in place in all of its stores already, the spokeswoman said.

Yummy Sushi, next door to the Bendon Outlet visited by the woman in Okara, has closed their stores in a precautionary move.

Stores neighbouring the affected Okara Park businesses have noticed a quieter than usual day.

Godfreys sales team member, Simon Love, said business was usually busy between 11am and 1pm but today had been slower than normal.

"It's going to be a quiet one," he said.

His store is located three doors away from Bendon.

Love said the lack of foot traffic could be because of the recent Covid case or also because it was Monday - which isn't usually a busy business day.

Northland Chamber of Commerce president Tim Robinson is calling for people to scan the QR code 100 per cent of the time when going into businesses.

"We are acutely aware that complacency has become the new normal, and our business members are telling us that they are only observing 10-15 per cent of people scanning in when they visit their business."

He said such low rates of scanning will not protect the region effectively, and hence the higher risk of another lockdown if people don't make the effort every single time they go out.