Photos: Hapū mark 175 years since battle of Ruapekapeka Pā

Warriors of mass haka group Te Tira Taua greet guests arriving at Ruapekapeka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

More than 1000 people marked the 175th anniversary of The Battle of Te Ruapekapeka — one of the most significant conflicts in Northland, and New Zealand, history — with three days of commemorations focused on remembrance and reconciliation. Reporter Peter de Graaf captured the final day's ceremony at the historic Ruapekapeka Pā south of Kawakawa.

Auckland Black Powder Club member Mark Brooke in the 1840s uniform of a corporal of the 96th Regiment. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paul Carney, of Te Puke, in the uniform of a regular soldier of the 58th Rutlandshire Regiment. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kuka Tukaokao left) and Koro Nicholas of Tauranga Moana. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kauri McPherson waits for the haka pōwhiri to begin. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rita Peihopa of Ngāti Hine. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Maurits Kelderman of Auckland and Mutunga Rameka of Kaikohe cultural group Te Tira Paraoa catch up between haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kane Rapana's weaponry included a taiaha and a hammer. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Joey Rapana waits to signal the start of the haka pōwhiri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Dignitaries are welcomed onto the commemoration grounds at the British forward position of 1846. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mori Rapana leads the haka powhiri as dignitaries arrive at Ruapekapeka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mere Mangu displays a photo of a Ngāti Hau ancestor Eru Nehua, who was a boy at the time of the conflict. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Isabella Mehana with a portrait of her ancestor Pomare, a prominent Ngāti Manu chief . Photo / Peter de Graaf

A banner bearing handprints of participants in the 175th anniversary commemorations is presented during Sunday's ceremony. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Ruapekapeka Trust interim chairman Pita Tipene addresses the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Warriors wait for the haka pōwhiri to begin. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngati Hine kaumātua Hirini Henare talks about some of the ancestors who fought in the battle. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Dignitaries including Ngāpuhi academic Hone Sadler (seated) perform a waiata tautoko. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Waihoroi "Wassi" Shortland had the crowd in stitches with his speech. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ngāti Hine's Akeni Tai Tin led the mass haka group Te Tira Taua. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Warriors perform a mass haka as part of Sunday's commemorations. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mau Tai Tin performs a pūkana during the mass haka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Warriors perform a mass haka as part of Sunday's commemorations. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taane Te Koi, left, and Tamiaho Herangi-Searancke of Waikato-Tainui. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mori Rapana, one of leaders of mass haka group Te Tira Taua, and Koro Nicholas watch as the flags are lowered at the pā. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Warriors perform a haka before hapū flags are lowered at Ruapekapeka Pā. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Commemorations committee chairman Albert Cash (left) lends a hand during the flag-lowering ceremony at the pā. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Koro Nicholas of Tauranga Moana plays the pūkāea as warriors leave the flag lowering ceremony. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tamiaho Herangi-Searancke (left) and Taane Te Koi of Waikato-Tainui. Photo / Peter de Graaf