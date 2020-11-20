Website of the Year

War historian turns Northland's bloody battles into a tourist venture

War historian Peter Johnston says every Kiwi should know about the Northern War in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jenny Ling
Northland war historian Peter Johnston has kicked off a new business venture taking guided tours of Northern War battle sites. Reporter Jenny Ling delves into the itinerary.

In Northland, after the Treaty of Waitangi

