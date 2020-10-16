Website of the Year

Northern Advocate

Economist Brad Olsen opens up about being the go-to guy on the country's economy

8 minutes to read

Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen has become the go-to guy for commentary on New Zealand's economy since Covid-19 hit. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jenny Ling
By:

Jenny Ling is the Northern Advocate's feature writer and news reporter

Covid-19 has thrust senior economist Brad Olsen into the spotlight and he is now New Zealand's go-to guy on the economy. Reporter Jenny Ling finds out what is behind the former Whangārei resident's drive and

