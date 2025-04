Police said just before noon they received a report of a person in possession of what was believed to be a firearm. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a person after they were found with a firearm in Northland today.

A spokesperson said police received a report about midday of a person in possession of what was believed to be a firearm at a Russell Rd property in Ōakura.

One person was arrested, and inquiries were under way, they said.