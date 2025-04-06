Police say the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in Te Kamo on Sunday are unclear and require further inquiries. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Whangārei property yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, of Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said police were called to an Eden Tce property in Te Kamo about 3.45pm.

Harris said the circumstances of the man’s death were not clear and required further inquiries.

“As part of this, police have put a scene guard in place on Eden Tce so a scene examination can be carried out today.”

He said a post-mortem examination would be done as part of the investigation.