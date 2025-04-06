Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Police investigate man’s death in Te Kamo, Whangārei

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Quick Read

Police say the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in Te Kamo on Sunday are unclear and require further inquiries. Photo / NZME

Police say the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in Te Kamo on Sunday are unclear and require further inquiries. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a Whangārei property yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris, of Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch, said police were called to an Eden Tce property in Te Kamo about 3.45pm.

Harris said the circumstances of the man’s death were not clear and required further inquiries.

“As part of this, police have put a scene guard in place on Eden Tce so a scene examination can be carried out today.”

He said a post-mortem examination would be done as part of the investigation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate