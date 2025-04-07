Advertisement
Kerikeri 18-year-old faces drug charges after failing to stop for police

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
Police say the 18-year-old failed to stop when signalled and was later found with cannabis and LSD in his possession. Photo / NZME

An 18-year-old who failed to stop for police in Northland had his car searched and was found with cannabis and LSD, police say.

Officers in Kerikeri came across a speeding vehicle about 7pm on Sunday.

Relieving Far North Area Commander acting Inspector Kylie Newton said they signalled the vehicle to stop.

“The driver disregarded the blue and red lights and carried on at speed and was not pursued further given the manner of driving.”

After finding the vehicle on Keridale Lane, staff approached the vehicle and could smell a “strong odour” of cannabis, Newton said.

“A search of the vehicle was invoked, which located cannabis and LSD inside.”

The man was arrested on the roadside and the vehicleimpounded.

He was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court today, charged with possession for supply of cannabis and LSD, as well as failing to stop for police.

“Possession for supply is a serious offence, so it’s a pleasing outcome that these illegal substances are out of circulation in the community,” Newton said.

