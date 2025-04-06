Police said inquiries were ongoing today after a dispute south of Whangārei. Photo / NZME

A person has been arrested after they reportedly had a firearm during an argument at a property south of Whangārei.

Police received reports about a dispute between people known to one another taking place at a Fulton Rd address in Mata about 7.42am today.

A police spokesperson said one person was quickly arrested and inquiries were ongoing.

