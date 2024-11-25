File image

A family dog is dead and a person is in hospital after a group of men allegedly forced their way into a Kaipara property and violently assaulted its occupants.

The Friday incident, in the rural settlement of Oruawharo, about 74kms south of Whangārei, sparked a police investigation spanning the upper North Island.

Three men aged 27, 29 and 35, were arrested in the Bay of Plenty on Sunday and were due to appear today in the Whakatāne District Court on charges of aggravated burglary, commission of a crime with a firearm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and intentional damage.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, of Waitematā CIB, said police worked around the clock to identify and locate the suspects.

“Early on we had information about persons and vehicles of interest in the investigation travelling into the Rotorua area and onto further locations in the Bay of Plenty.”