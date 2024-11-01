Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

People top priority for supreme winners of Northland Business Excellence Award

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read
Northland Waste has grown in a competitive field but demonstrated it truly cares about its people. Photo / Alan Squires

Northland Waste has grown in a competitive field but demonstrated it truly cares about its people. Photo / Alan Squires

A company that has kept people a top priority while it grows has been named the supreme winner of the Northland Business Excellence Awards 2024.

Northland Waste, claimed the title at the 47th annual awards — a black-tie event at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on Friday evening.

With 330 attendees, the night was the culmination of months of work for staff, judges, sponsors and the 70-plus business awards entrants, NorthChamber chief executive Leah McKerrow said.

“We especially acknowledge the entrants who put themselves and their businesses up for scrutiny through the entry process. By building their business, they build our region’s capability and resilience.”

Northland Waste claimed the prime award, the Northpower and Top Energy Northland Business Excellence Supreme Award.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The judges said in a highly competitive field, Northland Waste stood out for its exceptional track record, with measured progress in financial and people goals since it started in 2008.

“Their innovative and customised solutions for employees, customers, and users of their products and services, have set them apart,” the judges said.

The company was also praised for truly caring for its people, including a clear development path for those who wish to grow within the business.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The business culture has been preserved throughout this growth, with proactive measures ensuring that people remain the top priority, while also focusing on innovation, productivity, safety and wellbeing.”

Northland Waste also won the NDSL Ricoh Northland Excellence in Business Large Business Award and the One NZ Best Digital Adaptation Award.

Other winners noted for excellence in business

The other category winners and special award winners cover a range of fields and business sizes. They are:

  • EMA Best Emerging Business Award: No. 10 Bridal
  • tlc4u2 Ltd Excellence in Business Micro Business Award: Turning Point Coffee NZ Ltd
  • Wynn Fraser Excellence in Business Small Business Award: PDC Creative
  • Marsden Maritime Holdings Ltd Excellence in Business Medium Business Award: Scope Total Project Partners
  • Accident Compensation Corporation Workplace Injury Prevention Award: Northern Districts Security
  • Creative Northland Excellence in Creative Industries Award: PDC Creative
  • Northland Inc — Jeroen Jongejans Innovate Northland Award: KM2 FinCrime
  • Northland Regional Council Excellence in Sustainability and Climate Action Award: Turning Point Coffee NZ
  • WRMK Employer of the Year: Marsden Metals Group
  • BDO Northland Judges Choice Award: Kirsty Joy Creative
  • Business Coaching New Zealand Voucher: His and Hers Events
  • More FM Customer Choice Award: Barfoot & Thompson Property Management
  • Ministry of Social Development He Poutama Taitamariki Award (Youth Employee and Employer of the Year Award): Rozlyn Fisher and Northpower
  • The Northern Advocate Business Hall of Fame Inductees: Clare and Tony Davies-Colley.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate