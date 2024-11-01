Northland Waste has grown in a competitive field but demonstrated it truly cares about its people. Photo / Alan Squires

A company that has kept people a top priority while it grows has been named the supreme winner of the Northland Business Excellence Awards 2024.

Northland Waste, claimed the title at the 47th annual awards — a black-tie event at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on Friday evening.

With 330 attendees, the night was the culmination of months of work for staff, judges, sponsors and the 70-plus business awards entrants, NorthChamber chief executive Leah McKerrow said.

“We especially acknowledge the entrants who put themselves and their businesses up for scrutiny through the entry process. By building their business, they build our region’s capability and resilience.”

Northland Waste claimed the prime award, the Northpower and Top Energy Northland Business Excellence Supreme Award.