Overnight rescue: Container ship plucks fishermen from sea after boat sinks off Northland coast

The vessel Arrow, which belonged to Hawkes Bay-based company Splashzone Marine. Photo / Splashzone Marine

Three fishermen are grateful to be alive after a container ship plucked them from the North Cape seas after their vessel sank.

The men's harrowing ordeal began when their 20m aluminium mono-hull cray fishing vessel Arrow ran aground at Great Island/Manawatāwhi, known as Three Kings Islands, on Monday around 10.20pm.

Rocks punctured the vessel's bow and the men – aged 55, 23 and mid-30s – put out a mayday call stating they were taking on water.

Annette Hall, from Far North Radio and Sea Rescue Inc, based in Doubtless Bay, and the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) immediately began contacting nearby vessels who could rush to the sinking vessel's aid.

A rescue chopper from the Northland Emergency Services Trust (Nest) was placed on standby.

Great Island/Manawatāwhi, known as Three Kings Islands, where a crayfish vessel sank after running aground on Monday night. Photo / NZME

For five hours, the Arrow's pumps desperately worked to get rid of water swamping the boat as the men headed for mainland in mild weather.

Richard Kibblewhite, director of Hawke's Bay-based Splashzone Marine - which owns the fleet of fishing, cray fishing, passenger, cargo and workboats Arrow belonged to - said he'd since spoken to two of the crew.

They'd told him the pumps "couldn't keep up".

"They'd almost gotten back to New Zealand," he said.

Several fishing vessels raced to Arrow's aid, and first to the fishermen's rescue was Liberian-flagged container ship Nefeli.

The ship had made a 55km detour on its voyage from Botany, Australia, as soon as it heard the foundering vessel's mayday call.

They kept in radio contact with Arrow's crew, whose skipper made the tough yet lifesaving decision to abandon ship.

"They jumped in the life raft with flares and safety gear, their wallets – and that was it," Kibblewhite said.

Almost three hours passed by the time Nefeli was able to reach the fishermen in the life raft 50km shy of North Cape - the northeastern tip of the Aupouri Peninsula.

The trio spotted the lights of the container ship and began paddling towards it.

When they were close enough, crew on the Nefeli threw a line to the life raft, and by 1.38am all three men had been brought safely aboard.

"Everybody is grateful to be alive," Kibblewhite said.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the trio were required to isolate in separate rooms and wear masks aboard Nefeli until they reached Auckland yesterday evening, Kibblewhite said.

He was proud of the crew, who had used their collective 40 to 50 years of experience to overcome the harrowing event.

"The team were doing everything right," Kibblewhite said. "We're really grateful to the Far North Radio and to the search and rescue team, and every other vessel who rushed to help."

Maritime New Zealand spokesman Vince Cholewa echoed Kibblewhite's sentiment while also heaping praise on Nefeli's response.

He commended them on an efficient rescue and the fact that they honoured the international expectation to help people in trouble when you're nearby.

Cholewa said Maritime NZ would be carrying out their standard follow-up procedures, including an investigation into Arrow's sinking.