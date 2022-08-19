A photograph of Whangārei Olympic Municipal Pool, which is down to the efforts of Douglas Bruce Haigh. Whangārei Museum is celebrating Haigh's life and works. Photo / Whangārei Museum

Celebrating Douglas Bruce Haigh

We all know someone who is dedicated to their community, who works tirelessly to achieve positive outcomes and whose passion inspires others.

Douglas Bruce Haigh (1919-1975) fits this description.

Douglas grew up in Whangārei and was involved with the local YMCA and the Whangārei Amateur Swimming Club. We have a beautiful certificate in our collection which outlines Haigh's impact and legacy in Whangārei (exhibit number: 2018/17/12).

The certificate is roughly A3 in size and is beautifully penned in cursive font. The artist took influence from ancient manuscripts known as illuminated manuscripts, which enrich the text with borders of illustrative decoration.

Some letters are highlighted with colour – this feature is reserved for important words or dates. The border decoration is done in watercolour and reflects the message of the text and references Haigh's accomplishments.

The certificate reads …

"Douglas B Haigh. At your impending retirement from the presidency, we feel it appropriate to record your services to our club. You were first a member in 1926 and have been ever since, except when overseas on war service. You were first a member of the W.A.S.C. committee in 1937 and have served a total of 13 years on it in various positions. You were president of the club from 1959 until now. It is significant that when you rejoined the committee in 1951 almost immediate mention was made of the need for, and the ways and means to get, a municipal pool of Olympic standard. It is significant too, that in 1951 the committee held its meetings in a little shed with boxes for seats at the primary school pool. Today the club has a beautiful clubhouse at the municipal pool, largely as a result of your leadership, drive, energy and enthusiasm. Best of all during those difficult years you have never lost your love of good fun, nor have we lost the enjoyment of being associates of Doug Haigh. From your friends at the Whangarei Amateur Swimming Club (exhibit number 29/5/1965)."

The certificate that outlines some of Douglas Bruce Haigh's impact and legacy in Whangārei. Photo / Whangārei Museum

Many have spent summer days at the Olympic Municipal Pool, opposite the Town Basin.

We can thank Douglas for his commitment to this matter from 1951. The facility provided a social space to cool off in the waters, ride down the slide, conquer your fear of heights, slurp icy poles in the shade and chatter boisterously with friends, right in the centre of town. It also provided a 50m pool, which was invaluable for training purposes.

The Olympic Municipal Pool opened in 1964 and sadly shut in 2004 due to maintenance issues. For some years, Whangārei was without a pool until the Whangārei Aquatic Centre was built on the same site - this opened in 2007.

This personalised certificate is a beautiful memento and a reminder of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes in many organisations and committees.

I would like to take this time to thank the wonderful volunteers here at Kiwi North who contribute to a variety of tasks and who support us in our public endeavours. If you have any information regarding the artist of this beautiful certificate, please email exhibitions@kiwinorth.co.nz.

• Ashleigh McLarin is exhibitions curator at Whangārei Museum