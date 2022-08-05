The Whangārei Mayor's chair that forms part of the CHAIRS Exhibition at Whangārei Museum.

Mayor's Chair:

Recently, we opened a new exhibition in the Mim Ringer Gallery – CHAIRS.

The exhibition showcases historic chairs - one of them is the mayor's chair, borrowed from the Whangārei District Council. This chair takes pride of place at the centre of the display (1963/30/1). It is grandiose, the kauri gleams beautifully, and it intrigues the viewer with its numerous, intricate carvings.

Olive Hawken, a local Maunu resident in the early 20th century, carved this chair. She was a talented artist in several mediums: carving, embroidery, painting and sketching. The Whangārei Museum has several other items made by Miss Hawken (who became Mrs Udy) in our collection, as does the Whangārei Art Museum.

The chair was carved in 1909 and was presented to Mayor Thomas McClintock. It is carved like a throne, which was fashionable at the time, part of a medieval revival. Thrones are characteristically oversized, uncomfortable and laden with symbolic imagery. This chair ticks all those boxes.

It is interesting to unpack the chair's symbolism. Featured within the palmette motif, the central feature of the top rail is an oak leaf. The oak leaf symbolises wisdom, strength and endurance.

Resting on either side of the top rail is the Prince of Wales heraldic badge. This is comprised of three ostrich feathers and the motto 'ich dien', which translates to 'I serve'.

The front panel of the Whangārei Mayor's throne-like chair features a carved knight, which symbolises strength, honour, integrity, and courage.

A knight is carved into the splat (the backrest). A knight symbolises strength, honour, integrity and courage.

Behind the knight is the Celtic cross, a traditional Christian symbol with pagan roots. Below the knight are two intertwined corn cobs. Corn symbolises spiritual goodness and prosperity.

Three lions are included in the chair's design. One above the sitter's head and two winged lions as armrests. The winged lion is a mythological creature that symbolises power. One of the winged lions' mouths is open and the other is closed. It is said that the sitter could indicate to their audience to speak or be silent by covering and revealing the appropriate lion's head - what power!

An open-mouthed lion on the arm of the Whangārei Mayor's chair. Mayors would point to this when they wanted people to speak or the closed-mouthed lion on the other arm when they wanted them to shut up

At the base of the splat is a carved section that includes several florae, the thistle, the rose and the shamrock. These plants are the respective national emblems for Scotland, England and Ireland. The daffodil and the leek for Wales are not depicted, perhaps because Wales is referenced through the Prince of Wales heraldic badge.

All these symbols indicate the power and authority of the sitter while reminding them of their duties. To quote Voltaire (and Uncle Ben), "with great power comes great responsibility".

This chair seems to encompass this proverb. It is a chair of great importance and is still

used in formal ceremonies today.

CHAIRS: Design, craftmanship & family heirlooms will be on display until October 30.