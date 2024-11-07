In 2017, she was living with hermother and siblings in Northland when she told a teacher she was having suicidal thoughts.
The coroner’s court heard a report of concern (ROC) was lodged with Oranga Tamariki by her school on October 25 of that year and the following day a suicide risk screening took place.
The Kessler and Suicide screening (SKS) practice used by Oranga Tamariki assesses whether a youth is dealing with substance abuse issues, suffering from psychological distress, or at risk of death by suicide.
Marshall’s SKS results were more than eight, the national minimum, which automatically triggered a referral to the Oranga Tamariki youth suicide intervention programme, Towards Wellbeing.
Following issues raised within her home, Marshall was uplifted from her mother’s and moved to Oranga Tamariki caregivers. She was later moved to her paternal grandparents in the Waikato on a 28-day interim custody order.
No records of information
On November 17, Towards Wellbeing told Oranga Tamariki that Marshall had been accepted into the programme but the court heard there was no record of that information being passed on to Marshall or her whānau.
A month later, another suicide risk assessment took place and Marshall returned an extremely high score of 19.
Although the result was entered into the national Oranga Tamariki database, the social worker did not update the transcript of conversations with Marshall.
On January 18, 2018, a whānau hui was called and Marshall, her grandparents and an uncle and aunty put in place goals to help her remain in the permanent care of her grandparents and to attend counselling and school.
The court heard the interim custody order had lapsed and there was no record of a new order.
This alert was not recorded or actioned by Oranga Tamariki and Marshall died from a suspected suicide on September 14, 2018, while living at her mother’s.
‘The bottom line is, OT should have known’
At the inquest, senior delivery adviser for Oranga Tamariki Melissa Knowltan began her evidence by offering condolences to the whānau of Marshall before highlighting key areas where the service had failed the teen.
Knowltan said although the initial response from Oranga Tamariki was swift, the follow-up and regulation could have been better.
“In my practice and experience, it would be really unfortunate if Oranga Tamariki did say there was nothing we could do knowing it was a complete change of circumstances and she was back in the environment where we first became involved.
“The bottom line is, OT should have known Maaia had moved to the North.”
Knowltan said a family group conference should have been called rather than a whānau hui and Oranga Tamariki should have remained engaged.
“How do we fix that?” she asked. “The reason I look at Oranga Tamariki is you have substantive powers and one of the powers you have is requiring sharing information.
“You are the central agency that could reach into other agencies and provide them the information and support they need, you can do what no other agency can do.”
Oranga Tamariki is expected to give evidence relating to two other youths, James Patira Murray and Martin Loeffen Romagnoli, whose deaths are being considered as part of the inquest.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.