“The bullies need help as well. I don’t want other families going through what I am. I’m not interested in persecuting the school. I want changes because I know other families are going through the same thing.”
Through her intensive research, Mills found a successful suicide prevention programme from Finland, the KiVa framework implemented in schools to address anti-bullying.
“It’s about bystanders standing up, if there is not an audience then there is not going to be bullying because bullies like an audience.”
‘Report to Netsafe’
Mills said in hindsight she would report the social media messages to Netsafe but said at the time it was a difficult position to be in when her daughter was so anxious about retaliation.
“It’s a very difficult position to be in because you want to encourage them to go to the police but at the same time, you don’t want to overstep to the point they clam up.
“Knowing what I know now I would report to Netsafe and encourage my child to report to Netsafe. That would probably be the first port of call.”
Mills suggested to Coroner Tetitaha a toolbox that could be handed out to students with all the advice and information they needed when things became tough.
“It was a long battle trying to keep Summer alive and I’m not willing to sit back in vain and watch others go through what Summer went through.
“When things get tough, something else happens and I know it’s Summer telling me to keep going and not to give up.”
Coroner Tetitaha is expected to release her findings in early 2025 including impediments to access to suicide prevention and recommendations to prevent similar deaths from occurring.
