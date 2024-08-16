They faced multiple charges of supplying, manufacturing and conspiracy to deal methamphetamine along with participating in an organised criminal group and firearms charges.

The joint operation between police and customs saw 11 search warrants executed, all linked to the smuggling of drugs from overseas and the subsequent sale and supply in New Zealand.

It stemmed from seizure information Customs shared with police that showed several drug packages were destined for Northland. Some packages were sent to the assumed name of famous rugby player Quade Cooper in an attempt to be hidden.

Taiomo Robert Gillett was sentenced for his role which included importing methamphetamine into the country under the assumed name of Quade Cooper.

The offending, which spanned March 2020 until November 2021, hauled 17kg of methamphetamine as well as 5.44kg of MDMA and pseudoephedrine - all with a combined street value of $8m.

Assets worth about $240,000 - including a motorbike, boat and vehicles - were confiscated along with about $70,000 in cash, methamphetamine, two firearms and ammunition.

The others charged and sentenced were Todd Leonard Barry Hilton, Jordan Hokai, Tikellah Puru, Iti Arama, Jodie Kerr, Levi Tali, Taiomo Gillett, Marcella Griffen and Tupaea Kerr.

Organised operation

The detail of the relationships between the 13 involved were revealed in a summary of facts released to NZME.

Kauri Kerr, 31, a member of the Mongrel Mob in the Bay of Plenty, was said to have spearheaded the group after he moved into Northland in 2020 with his wife, Puru.

Kerr moved into a property owned by Rata, 50, a member of the East chapter of the Head Hunters on Takahiwai Road where the majority of the dealing was said to have taken place with the help of his wife, and father, Hilton.

During the investigation, Kerr was often referenced as being “back-stopped” by the Head Hunters in that an agreement had been reached where Rata would receive financial gain for a level of protection to ensure Kerr was not “ripped off.”

Kauri Kerr was sentenced in the High Court at Whangārei for his leading role in Operation Freya. Photo / NZ police

The summary of facts said Rata had been given the use of a prospect along with bank deposits of just over $100,000.

The Crown said Kerr was in charge of managing multiple arms of the operation including the importation, the cooks and the street dealers.

Apiata, 34, a long-term friend of Kerr’s, was said to have been his second in command generating large amounts of income from his regular supply of meth to clients.

Cook, 49, was directly instructed by Kerr to source products to manufacture methamphetamine, move packages between addresses, and participated in a cook of 400 grams of meth alongside Apiata and Kerr.

Tupaea Kerr, Jodie Kerr, Hokai, Griffen, Gillett and Tali were said to have been at the bottom of the hierarchy and were the general “gophers”, that, according to the Crown, Kerr used to “avoid getting his hands dirty”.

The group was not only found to have been importing meth but also manufacturing it for supply.

Phone conversations intercepted by police captured Kerr offering to supply one ounce of meth for $8000 and Apiata to have been selling 14 ounces a week. In one instance, he made $56,000 over four days.

Brownie Harding in the High Court at Whangarei during his sentencing in 2017. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Throughout counsels’ submissions at the sentencings, many comparisons were made to patched Head Hunter Brownie Harding’s case, dubbed Operation Easter, in 2014 which saw him sentenced to 28 years for supervising the production of 6.5kg of methamphetamine. The operation employed 11 people and at the time was the largest case of meth manufacturing to have come before the courts in New Zealand.

Harding’s sentence was reduced to 21 years on appeal.

Since the Operation Freya arrests three years ago, the men have engaged in several rehabilitation programmes and presented a much different picture to the court than when they first appeared for the present offending.

The courtroom was at capacity with supporters of the four men as the sentencing hearing began with a karakia by Safe Man, Safe Family founder, Phil Paikea.

Lawyer for Kerr, Kima Tuialii, said his client had engaged in as many rehabilitation programmes as he could while on remand and was no longer associated with the Mongrel Mob.

Tuialii said Kerr has removed his Mob tattoos, voluntarily placed himself in segregation to keep himself away from members and completed his NCEA while locked up.

Justice Christian Whata said Kerr’s actions showed a genuine desire to leave the gang and showed remorse.

Kerr was sentenced to 12 years and eight months imprisonment.

Lawyer for Apiata, Annabel Ives, said her client had become a mentor to other prisoners and was engaging in Te Ao Mārama.

Apiata was sentenced to six years and four months imprisonment.

Police and Customs staff involved in Operation Freya outside the Takahiwai Road addresses owned by Rata.

Justice Whata also acknowledged the work Cook had undertaken while on remand and sentenced him to three years and 10 months imprisonment.

However, Justice Whata said the most “extraordinary” rehabilitation story lay with Rata.

Rata had a large crowd of supporters turn up for sentencing from multiple organisations who spoke to his commitment to turn his life around including starting his own rehabilitation group to support other men.

“The ability for him to group these men and do something positive, it is an extraordinary rehabilitation not just for himself that requires a degree of recognition that perhaps others don’t get,” Justice Whata said.

“Your clear commitment and the messages that have been given about you are strong factors and this must be encouraged.”

Rata was sentenced to 12 months home detention.

Operation Freya outcomes.

Kauri Kerr - 12 years and eight months imprisonment.

Taioma Gillett - Nine years imprisonment.

Patariki Apiata - Six years and four months imprisonment.

Jordan Hokai - Five years and seven months imprisonment.

Marcella Griffen - Four years imprisonment.

Glenn Cook - Three years and 10 months imprisonment.

Todd Hilton - Three years and five months imprisonment.

Tupaea Kerr - One year and 10 months imprisonment.

Jodie Kerr - One year and one-month imprisonment.

Herbert Rata - 12 months home detention.

Tikellah Puru - 12 months home detention.

Arama Iti - 10 months home detention.

Levi Tali - Six months home detention.

Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.