Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Onerahi's former St Mary's Hospital site prepared for property development by retirement trust

4 minutes to read
Contractors have been removing asbestos and trimming trees over the past month at the site of former St Mary's Hospital in Onerahi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Contractors have been removing asbestos and trimming trees over the past month at the site of former St Mary's Hospital in Onerahi. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Seventeen years after the luxury housing plans of an Auckland company failed, new property owners of the old St Mary's Hospital site are having a go at developing the Onerahi prime location.

More than two

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei