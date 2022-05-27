Kerikeri Oakridge Villas residents committee chairwoman Muriel Dodd presents a cheque for $2788 to Jan Barnett and Helen Phillips from the Red Cross. Photo / Supplied

Kerikeri Oakridge Villas residents committee chairwoman Muriel Dodd presents a cheque for $2788 to Jan Barnett and Helen Phillips from the Red Cross. Photo / Supplied

They may be worlds apart, but that didn't stop residents at a Kerikeri retirement village digging deep into their pockets to help those in war-torn Ukraine.

Oakridge Villas Retirement Village Kerikeri is "absolutely delighted" with their efforts to raise nearly $2800 to support the work of the Red Cross in Ukraine.

Half of the money was stumped up by residents and was matched dollar for dollar by Metlifecare, which owns and operates 32 unique villages and 17 care homes including the one in Kerikeri.

Committee member Mary Cavell said the May 24 dinner and raffle were "amazing".

"We're absolutely delighted with the outcome. The generosity of everybody was fantastic. It was a great evening."

Cavell said the fundraiser was initiated by one of the residents at the annual general meeting which suggested residents "help raise money for a cause other than our committee".

"The committee picked up the idea and ran with it and decided we would raise money to help the work of the Red Cross in Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian people are people just like ourselves, and they found themselves caught in this terrible situation which is not of their making.

"Our money will make a difference to some of them and alleviate some of the suffering of innocent people."

Cavell said the committee worked hard to decorate the dining area with yellow and blue balloons, flags and table decorations.

Local businesses were quick to get on board, Cavell said, including Anita from Neat Eats who did the catering and created "a superb meal".

There were several raffles which included prizes such as a Ukrainian bottle of vodka from Kerikeri Liquorland, a grocery hamper from Countdown Kerikeri, cooking dishes and linen set from the local Briscoes and a meat pack from Churchills Fine Meats and Deli.

Thousands of Red Cross staff and volunteers are working in and around Ukraine to provide support to those affected by the conflict.

The humanitarian organisation is providing essentials such as shelter, water, food, medical supplies, cash vouchers and mental health and psychosocial support.

Red Cross Northland area council chairwoman Helen Phillips and Kerikeri president Jan Barnett attended the retirement village fundraiser.

All of the funds raised will go to the Red Cross.

Barnett said the evening was fantastic.

"They really got stuck in and were so enthusiastic. They were helping a great humanitarian cause."