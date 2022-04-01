Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Onerahi Rugby Club gets Bunnings Rugby Assist boost to upgrade facilities

4 minutes to read
Stephen Donald during the juniors training at Onerahi Rugby Club, the only recepient in Northland of Bunnings Rugby Assist. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

No one is more chuffed to secure funding for a much-needed upgrade to their rugby club facilities than tireless volunteer Fiona Raymond-Paikea.

Onerahi Rugby Club was among 15 such clubs throughout New Zealand that applied

