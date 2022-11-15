The crash happened on SH12 between Waimamaku Beach Rd and Mitchell Rd. Photo / NZME

A person has died after a two-vehicle crash on SH12 in Waimamaku this morning.

A second person, in the other vehicle, received moderate injuries and was transported to hospital, a police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported to police around 10.40am today, and police and other emergency services responded.

The road is partially closed, with one lane open.

However, the police spokesperson asked motorists to avoid the area of the crash, between Waimamaku Beach Rd and Mitchell Rd if possible, until further notice.