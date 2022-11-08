Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 6pm on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 6pm on Thursday. Photo / NZME

Police have released the names of two men who died in separate crashes in the Far North, at Kerikeri and Mitimiti.

Aaron Donaldson, 50, of Waipapa, died in the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 10/Springbank Rd last Thursday.

"Police extend our condolences to Mr Donaldson's friends and family," a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries into the crash are ongoing."

Another person was seriously injured after the crash and the road was blocked to traffic for several hours.

Allan Campbell, 56, of Mitimiti died in a single-vehicle crash on the remote West Coast Rd on Friday morning.

Police extended their sympathy to Campbell's friends and family and said the cause of the crash was ongoing.