The crash on SH1 near Moerewa shortly after midnight resulted in the death of one person. Photo / NZME

The man who died after a crash near Moerewa early today was believed to be pulling out of the Affco freezing works car park when his vehicle was hit by a truck.

A spokesperson for the police Serious Crash Unit said the Mid North man was the sole occupant of a car that collided with a fuel tanker and trailer heading south on State Highway 1 about 12.10am.

It was thought the 21-year-old had just finished a shift at Affco but that had not yet been confirmed.

He was taken by St John Ambulance to Bay of Islands Hospital in nearby Kawakawa but died before a rescue helicopter arrived to transfer him to Whangārei.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

Kawakawa fire chief Wayne Martin said firefighters used cutting equipment to free the car driver. Paihia brigade also responded but was not required.

Traffic was diverted around the crash scene with the highway reopened before daylight.