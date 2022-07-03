A police spokesperson said there are "initial indications" of injuries as a result of the crash. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash involving a truck in Ngunguru this afternoon.

The fatal collision on Matapouri Rd, near the intersection with Kaiatea Rd, was reported to police just after 12.30pm.

A St John spokesperson said they responded with two ambulances, and assessed and treated one patient at the scene.

At around 5.30pm police announced the motorcyclist had died.

The road was closed for emergency services and while the Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination.

Police advised the road has since reopened and they thanked motorists for their patience.