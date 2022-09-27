Police executed a search warrant for firearms offences in Kaeo. Photo / NZME

A person has been arrested after armed police swarmed on School Gully Rd, Kaeo, earlier today.

Police executed a search warrant in relation to firearms offences just after 11am, and took the person into custody this afternoon.

Armed officers were in attendance while the search warrant was carried out, and although inquiries are ongoing there is no risk to the public, police said.

Police are also investigating an aggravated robbery at Whangārei Liquor Centre on Maunu Rd on Monday afternoon.

A group of people entered the shop, threatened staff with a weapon and stole items before fleeing in a stolen car, police said.

The car was later abandoned and the group were seen getting into a second stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned near Reeves Place, Raumanga.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact police on 105 or online, referencing file number 220926/0417.

There was also a commercial burglary on Rauiri Dr, One Tree Point, overnight.

Police were alerted to reports of people breaking into a store around 2.35am, but they had taken items and fled before police arrived.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact police on 105 citing event number P052047033, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.