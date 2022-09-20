Hunting and Fishing in Whangārei was one of three commercial premises burgled overnight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly committing three commercial burglaries in one night and failing to stop for police, despite his getaway car twice being spiked.

The first burglary was reported in Whangārei shortly after 2.30am yesterday.

The Advocate understands it was at Hunting and Fishing on Rust St, and the items stolen did not include any firearms.

The other two burglaries were at a retail store and a petrol station in the Dargaville area after 3am.

Police found a suspicious vehicle near Poroti after 4am and signalled it to stop, but the driver did not.

The vehicle came to a stop near Kaikohe Airport after police twice deployed spikes.

The only occupant of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was taken into custody "without further incident", Senior Sergeant Darren Sullivan said.

Property allegedly stolen during the burglaries was found in the vehicle.

The driver was charged with burglary, failing to stop and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle. He will appear in the Whangārei Youth Court.

Sullivan said police take offending at commercial premises seriously and encouraged anyone to report incidents as they occur by calling 111, or 105 afterwards.

The burglaries are the latest in a spate targeting commercial premises in Northland, including ram raids.

In recent months Johnson's Jewellers in Kamo, Torpedo 7 at Okara, Kathmandu in the CBD, Parua Bay 4 Square, Patels Foodmarket on Kamo Rd, Kensington Liquorland, the Tutukaka General Store, and OPSM in the middle of town have all been targeted.

Across New Zealand, there has been a more than 500 per cent increase in the number of ram raids in the first six months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2018.

In July 10 people, most with Crips gang associations, have been arrested on 32 charges, including burglary, unlawful possession of ammunition and demanding with intent to rob.

Another five people were referred to Youth Aid in relation to commercial burglaries and dishonesty-related offences.