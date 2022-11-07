Police are at the scene of a shooting in Pipiwai. Photo / NZME

One person has been arrested after a firearms incident in Pipiwai, 50km from Whangārei.

Police received a report of a person in possession of a firearm on the corner of Pipiwai and Lovatt Rds around 9am on Monday.

"Police attended and located one person of that description at an address in the area," a police spokesperson said.

"He was taken into custody without incident."

One firearm was located and there were no reports of injuries, police said.

The incident was in a remote location near the intersection of Lovatt Rd and Pipiwai Rd, where there are few residential properties. Kaikou Marae is a short distance away.

The location is just within the boundaries of the Far North District.