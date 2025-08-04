Taimahi Trust also has a long-term aim of making everything in the store available online, so customers can place orders whenever it suits them, and receive them through delivery or click-and-collect.

Delivery areas cover greater Whangārei including Hikurangi, Te Kamo, Maunu and Onerahi, with plans to deliver to hubs as demand grows.

Chairwoman and chief executive Rachel Hill is even looking at expanding the store’s range, so it will eventually sell some cheeses and butter.

With the price of butter being a hot topic at the moment, she hopes to be able to sell it for cheaper than supermarkets, while still making a small margin.

“Even though we’re a charity we still want to be business-like and we also want to be cheaper than other places. It helps people with their budget and people who might be food insecure.”

But Hill is conscious of working on one step at a time.

Taimahi Trust operations administrator Troy Robertson, back left, and admin trainee Anton Herbert have found their calling with the trust. Photo / Denise Piper

The trust previously delivered vege boxes but had to retrench this during the post-Covid downturn, before branching out again thanks to grants from the likes of the Ministry of Social Development.

Resilience and fortitude are part of the story of the trust, which began as a coffee cart in 2017.

Hill and Alison Faithful started the enterprise for their sons, who both have Down syndrome, and were struggling to find training and work opportunities - like many with intellectual disabilities.

It has now developed into a groundbreaking training model for young people with intellectual or learning disabilities, creating a community for them, Hill said.

Trainee Jordan Jennings carefully cuts ginger in Taimahi Trust's commercial kitchen, where a wide range of goodies are made. Photo / Denise Piper

Taimahi Trust currently has 12 staff and 20 trainees, who often surpass what is expected of them, she said.

Some have moved into supervisory roles, while others have gained paid work or further training, Hill said.

“They come here quite helpless because people have done things for them all the time - we turn it around,” she said.

Hill’s son Nathan is still a trainee and she, like many parents of the trainees, has noticed large changes due to the trust’s holistic approach.

Trainees Sweetie Loeak and Te Wairere Tepania work happily in Taimahi Trust's greenhouses.

Strategic development manager James Ibell-Roberts said every time someone comes into the store or buys a product, it helps empower and upskill the trainees.

“For us, the more people coming into the store and engaging with our trainees is breaking down the social barriers or isolation that our trainees experience.”

Taimahi Trust works with social enterprise Foodtogether to get affordable fresh produce, he said.

“We’re about making affordable and nutritious kai - many of it grown by our trainees - making it accessible either at people’s door or in store.”

The store is also less overwhelming for customers who might struggle with sensory overload in a supermarket, Ibell-Roberts said.

Further long-term plans include providing accommodation for trainees from wider Northland and branching out with different microenterprises.

The Taimahi Fresh+ store is available at 19 Bank St or taimahitrust.org.nz for online orders.

