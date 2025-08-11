Although he was brought up in Takahiwai as a young child, he had moved with his mother to central Auckland, then Kaitāia.

After finishing high school in Kaitāia, Rata worked with Far North Roading, and plumbing and roofing business Rogers & Rogers, but hadn’t been able to nail down a trade.

Channel’s head of people and culture, Shelley Newey, said the companies decided to consider Rata, despite the 29-year-old being over the age limit of 25.

“It looked like it could be a great opportunity to help somebody in a real crossroads in their life – that’s what the internship is all about.”

The programme was designed for the intern to spend eight weeks with Channel’s terminal operations team, eight weeks with its marine operations team and then a similar experience at Marsden Maritime Holdings.

Rata started in March with the terminal operations team, who monitor how the fuel is moved, stored and tested on-site, before being piped to Auckland Airport or trucked to gas stations.

Vidura Galpoththage from Marsden Maritime Holdings, Shelley Newey from Channel Infrastructure, intern Hohaia Rata and Dave Milner from Patuharakeke are pleased with how well the inaugural internship has gone.

He decided to put his best foot forward, offering to help in adverse weather, volunteering for night shifts and completing all fundamental training to become a base-level terminal operator.

Rata’s clear commitment to the role and strong work ethic meant when a permanent position came up after his eight weeks, he was a clear winner for the role.

He started as a terminal operator in July, and will keep learning and training on the job.

Rata said the best part of the job is the mana it holds, as Channel is responsible for 40% of New Zealand’s transport fuel, including all the jet fuel at Auckland Airport.

“I like the responsibility that it holds: that we are part of every moving car in the North and part of the busiest airport in the country.”

Hohaia Rata (Patuharakeke, Ngatiwai, Ngati Hine, Te Parawhau) says he wants to make his family and iwi proud now the internship has turned into a permanent role at Channel Infrastructure.

It is critical to do the job correctly, otherwise it could be risking the lives of those who fly, he said.

Rata said getting the permanent position was “huge” and he admitted to having a few tears in his eyes.

Carrying the weight of his iwi, Patuharakeke, on his shoulders was daunting but he hoped to do them proud.

“I hope to create an opportunity for my people – Patuharakeke – to thrive in their own backyard.”

Newey said Channel is also very pleased to be keeping Rata, who is already a valued member of the team.

“From our perspective, we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome.”

She hopes the programme will continue next year, where it is likely to be expanded into a one-year paid internship.

