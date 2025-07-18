For the Bay of Islands, the sponsorship will go a long way in reducing financial barriers, said team manager and chairwoman Suzy Newhouse.
The swim club covered the area from Kawakawa to Cape Reinga, and it would cost $37,000 to send the team of 13 swimmers and support crew to Christchurch.
Newhouse said the event would be life-changing and, for four of the swimmers, it would be their first trip away from home without their whānau.
“Our athletes come from one of the poorest areas in the country and are challenged, not only financially, but also in their ability to participate in healthy activity, form friendships, and gain a sense of belonging and achievement.
“People with intellectual disabilities have few opportunities to achieve their full potential and, by supporting the Special Olympics, we have proven that our team members can go on to gain full employment, participate in mainstream activities with confidence, and show they are no different to anyone else.”
Martin Barrie, chairman of the Whangārei club, agreed that Special Olympics could be life-changing, instilling self-esteem and pride in the athletes.
“The national games are incredible - we celebrate every single person, whether they come in first or last.”
Special Olympics Whangārei was led by athletes for the athletes, with many stepping up into coaching or managerial roles, he said.
The club is sending 26 athletes from Whangārei and Kaipara to the nationals, competing in swimming, tenpin bowling, indoor bowls and athletics.
Barrie said it would cost $86,000 to send the athletes and supporters to the nationals, with the Freemasons’ support being a great start.