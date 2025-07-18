Covid restrictions meant the games kept having to be postponed, eventually running in December 2022.

This year, Freemasons Northland decided to help local athletes with the high cost of getting to Christchurch.

The Kerikeri Lodge led the funding for Special Olympics Bay of Islands, and various lodges also helped fundraise for Special Olympics Whangārei, Cooper said.

The Freemasons Charity of New Zealand also stepped in, resulting in $12,000 for the Bay of Islands athletes and $15,000 for the Whangārei athletes.

For the Bay of Islands, the sponsorship will go a long way in reducing financial barriers, said team manager and chairwoman Suzy Newhouse.

The swim club covered the area from Kawakawa to Cape Reinga, and it would cost $37,000 to send the team of 13 swimmers and support crew to Christchurch.

Julia Plant is Special Olympics Whangārei assistant swimming coach. She had to stop swimming due to an injury but shares her knowledge with fellow athletes.

Newhouse said the event would be life-changing and, for four of the swimmers, it would be their first trip away from home without their whānau.

“Our athletes come from one of the poorest areas in the country and are challenged, not only financially, but also in their ability to participate in healthy activity, form friendships, and gain a sense of belonging and achievement.

“People with intellectual disabilities have few opportunities to achieve their full potential and, by supporting the Special Olympics, we have proven that our team members can go on to gain full employment, participate in mainstream activities with confidence, and show they are no different to anyone else.”

Martin Barrie, chairman of the Whangārei club, agreed that Special Olympics could be life-changing, instilling self-esteem and pride in the athletes.

“The national games are incredible - we celebrate every single person, whether they come in first or last.”

Athletes from Special Olympics Bay of Islands won plenty of medals at the nationals in Hamilton in 2022 and 13 will compete in swimming again this year.

Special Olympics Whangārei was led by athletes for the athletes, with many stepping up into coaching or managerial roles, he said.

The club is sending 26 athletes from Whangārei and Kaipara to the nationals, competing in swimming, tenpin bowling, indoor bowls and athletics.

Barrie said it would cost $86,000 to send the athletes and supporters to the nationals, with the Freemasons’ support being a great start.

The club’s next fundraiser will be a country music concert at Kamo Club on July 27, featuring duo Annette and Kim, singer Dennis Marsh and a haka performance by some of the athletes.

Tickets are available through Kamo Club.

