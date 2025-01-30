Alex Goldsack is preparing for the National Summer Games in Christchurch later this year, with help from horse trainers Nicole Grimme (left) and Lisa Goodhart. Photo / Jenny Ling
Northland “horse whisperer” equestrian Alex Goldsack is gearing up to compete in his second Special Olympics in the South Island later this year.
The 30-year-old Kerikeri resident, who has learning and communicating difficulties, will compete in the National Summer Games hosted by Special Olympics New Zealand in Christchurch from December 10 to 14.
The event follows his success at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019 when Goldsack collected a bronze medal in the level C1 dressage.
His support worker and trainer Nicole Grimme said Goldsack’s patience and his calm, relaxed manner around horses had been key to his progress.
“He’s got this special affinity with horses,” she said.