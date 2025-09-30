Whangarei mum Ashlee Robinson (left), with Whangarei Rotary Club South past president and fundraising guru Jenni Moore, was one of the first donors to the breast milk bank when it opened in July.

On The Up: Northland breast milk bank has surge in donations for babies

Whangarei mum Ashlee Robinson (left), with Whangarei Rotary Club South past president and fundraising guru Jenni Moore, was one of the first donors to the breast milk bank when it opened in July.

A new breast milk bank in Northland has been so successful, a freezer had to be bought to help store donated milk.

He Piripono Waiū Milk Bank opened in July at Whangārei Hospital, to collect, treat and store breast milk donated by healthy mums who have excess.

Known as “liquid gold”, the donated breast milk is used to help Northland’s premature and unwell babies, including those in the hospital’s neonatal unit.

Since opening in July, the milk bank has helped nourish 38 babies, with 44 litres of breast milk pasteurised thanks to donations from 13 mothers.