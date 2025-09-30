Advertisement
On The Up: Northland breast milk bank has surge in donations for babies

Denise Piper
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Whangarei mum Ashlee Robinson (left), with Whangarei Rotary Club South past president and fundraising guru Jenni Moore, was one of the first donors to the breast milk bank when it opened in July.

A new breast milk bank in Northland has been so successful, a freezer had to be bought to help store donated milk.

He Piripono Waiū Milk Bank opened in July at Whangārei Hospital, to collect, treat and store breast milk donated by healthy mums who have excess.

Known as “liquid

Save