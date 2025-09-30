“A fundraising campaign launched in 2023 saw Rotary Whangārei South and City clubs, Whangārei Lions, and passionate community members raise an impressive $32,900, enabling the purchase of a vital pasteuriser.
“Their commitment reflects the deep care Northlanders have for whānau and pēpi [babies].”
Northland joins a growing national network of breast milk banks, including Christchurch, Wellington, Nelson and Blenheim.
He Piripono Waiū Milk Bank is a testament to aroha, partnership, and the power of community with every donation, every dollar raised and every baby helped a reminder of what the community can achieve together, Bree said.
New mums can talk with their midwife or lactation consultant to find out more about He Piripono Waiū Milk Bank.
Mums with infants up to 2 years who want to donate will need to complete a questionnaire and blood test to ensure they are healthy. Contact 021-679-837 or search “He Piripono Waiū Milk Bank” online for more details.
