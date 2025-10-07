Bandwidth Riot have scored some big gigs since winning this year’s Far North regional Smokefreerockquest event.
Four Kerikeri teenagers who won this year’s Far North regional Smokefreerockquest event are racking up some monster gigs, playing alongside popular New Zealand musicians and bands.
Since Bandwidth Riot won first place at the youth music competition in Kerikeri in July, they have been invited to play numerous showsaround Northland, including with well-known Kiwi band Hello Sailor.
Not bad considering the band – made up of Luc Lawler on lead guitar, vocalist Freddy Jarman, bass player Alastor Fairhurst, and drummer and backing vocalist Jack Laird – only formed last summer.
“Earlier this year we needed a Rockquest band, and Jack, Freddy, Al, and I started jamming and playing some songs,” Lawler said.
Following their Far North Rockquest win, the band was invited to play at the Turner Centre’s 20th anniversary concert in August, with multi-award-winning musician Troy Kingi.
They placed second in the adult Whangārei Battle of the Bands event, held at Beer and Loathing in Whangārei on August 30.
The band is opening for Hello Sailor and Jason Kerrison’s new band Sonar Flare at Waitangi on Labour Weekend - “the biggest gig so far” - followed by a gig with Wellington punk band Love Party at the Turner Centre on November 1.
After that, the lads open for Auckland, indie pop-rock band Coast Arcade in Whangārei on November 8.
They have also been selected as finalists in the Play It Strange Peace Song Competition for two consecutive years, in 2024 and 2025, earning the opportunity to record at Roundhead Studios in Auckland.
“It’s awesome, we’ve had much more success than we’ve had in previous bands,” Lawler said.
“All in this year, it’s been pretty crazy.”
Next year, the music mad mates, who have all been through the Be Free programme, will move to Wellington after securing scholarships at Victoria University.
All four friends, apart from Fairhurst, are studying music.
They will continue to chase a fulltime career in music “trying to get as many gigs as we can and get as many opportunities”, Lawler said.