Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

On The Up: Kerikeri teen band Bandwidth Riot scores major gigs after Rockquest win

Jenny Ling
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Bandwidth Riot have scored some big gigs since winning this year’s Far North regional Smokefreerockquest event.

Bandwidth Riot have scored some big gigs since winning this year’s Far North regional Smokefreerockquest event.

Four Kerikeri teenagers who won this year’s Far North regional Smokefreerockquest event are racking up some monster gigs, playing alongside popular New Zealand musicians and bands.

Since Bandwidth Riot won first place at the youth music competition in Kerikeri in July, they have been invited to play numerous shows

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save