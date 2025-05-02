They have two nurseries at their Maunu base, one 1500sq m, the other 2000sq m.

New Zealander Prince and Canadian Cordner started at Uretiti on a plot of land with just 400sq m.

“There’s nearly 350,000 plants in here at the moment,” Prince said as he gestured to the vast green in front of him.

Lines upon lines of plants grow there. They are plucked, potted and irrigated with care.

“You should go for a walk down one of the middle rows,” Cordner said.

“It’s kind of like a change in energy and just really fresh.”

They walked through rows of plants as Cordner explained that 50 different species were being reared there – in different sizes and grades.

Thousands of plants are growing at KiwiCan natives on the outskirts of Whangārei, including pōhutukawa and kawakawa. Photo / Brodie Stone

Prince and Cordner have expanded their business to contract for local landscapers and architects.

Prince has taken up an on-site team leadership role, while Cordner handles the administration.

Their small team pots plants and preps them for collection.

They also provide planting and maintenance plans and assist in site preparation.

“Everyone we work with has been really pleasant, and yeah, we love our staff, they’re just so awesome,” Cordner said.

She loved having a team who shared her love of nature.

“I love the community, I call them plant people,” she grinned.

“When people are plant people, it’s just a good energy and a good vibe.”

Meg Cordner says she loves having a team of "plant people" who all have a love of nature and good vibes. Photo / Brodie Stone

The pair agreed one of the best feelings was becoming a household name in the Northand plant world.

“I think working with other distributors and being recognised as native growers in the region is quite a good feeling,” Cordner said.

The pair have clients returning for a fourth year of planting.

“We’re really grateful our first-year clients gave us a chance because we were just two travellers in a van, planting trees with some tree-planting experience,” Cordner laughed.

KiwiCan business owners Megyn Cordner and Lucas Prince have expanded their tree-planting business to around 350,000 plants at their Maunu nursery. Photo / Brodie Stone

But the journey has not always been easy. There have been “blood, sweat and tears” since moving to their nursery.

The location on the side of a mountain meant they had to adapt to the weather.

They had irrigation issues and lost a lot of young plants during their first year on site.

“With any physical labour, it’s kind of a mental game and a physical game to keep yourself going and bringing yourself back to why you’re doing what you’re doing,” Cordner said.

On top of that, they need to keep their business thriving.

“Obviously, it does cost a fair amount to produce the plant, so we don’t get a return until we sell them.”

And there are the pests.

Aphids and white flies were particularly persistent because they were in a more confined area, Prince said.

Lucas Prince of KiwiCan natives said there have been setbacks for the pair, but they're also dedicated to growing their business even more, and expanding to a larger, fulltime team. Photo / Brodie Stone

Cordner explained they had introduced a parasitic wasp - a non-chemical way of eradicating some pests.

In the last month, the nursery here has maxed out. They need more space.

Prince said he wanted more fulltime workers.

“We’ve got big plans,” Cordner said.

They want to move into commercial forestry, growing eucalyptus, redwoods and other non-pine material.

The roots are growing deeper for KiwiCan as they plan to expand their business into native forestry. Photo / Brodie Stone

The market was untapped by them and had become increasingly popular in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We want to expand on the native species we can provide,” Cordner said.

“We would love to be the number one natives provider for Northland.

“It’s limitless.”

Cordner, said New Zealand’s bush walks inspire her.

Young trees and other plants are thriving under the care of Lucas Prince, Megyn Cordner and their team. Photo / Brodie Stone

“I went on a bush walk and I just think the native forests here are so unique and amazing and the fact that we get to recreate that is incredible.

“We’re helping create habitats for native birds and lizards and things that live here.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.