Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

On the same Page - with Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
5 mins to read
Pacing up and down the worn carpet waiting for his wife and daughter gave columnist Kevin Page a zen moment

Pacing up and down the worn carpet waiting for his wife and daughter gave columnist Kevin Page a zen moment

Right next to my front door, by the little table with the key basket on it, there’s a worn patch in the carpet.

I was looking at it the other day as I waited for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate