The Covid testing centre at Whangārei's Pohe Island today is giving out RATs tests. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Covid infections in Northland continue to soar with Northland District Health Board reporting 520 cases today.

NDHB said in the 24 hours to 6am there were a total of 520 cases reported in the region - 221 in Whangārei; 232 in the Far North and 67 in Kaipara.

There are now 2719 active cases in Northland, including one person in hospital.

Nationally there were 23,183 new community cases of Covid 19 announced by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

There are 503 people in hospital across the country, including seven in intensive care.

There are currently 146, 527 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, Bloomfield said.

NDHB said it now publishes the daily Covid 19 new cases in Northland in total and location breakdown by Territorial Local Authority, as notified by the Ministry of Health.

The DHB is urging Northlanders to get vaccinated against and tested for Covid.

Northland vaccination and testing sites can be found at www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19.

NDHB said 90 per cent of the Northland eligible population, 87 per cent of Māori and 99 per cent of Pacific people have received at least vaccine one dose.

It said 88 per cent of the Northland eligible population, 82 per cent of Māori and 96 per cent of Pacific people are fully vaccinated.

The Government this week gave an extra $4.243 million to help build Covid resilience and continue to support vaccination uptake among Northland's Māori population.

Nationally the current positive test rate is 3.5 per cent per 1000 - but this number was expected to rise, Bloomfield said.