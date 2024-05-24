Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Ocean Flyer’s seagliders will map whale migration and seabirds before take-off

Denise Piper
By
3 mins to read
Ocean Flyer chief executive Shah Aslam, right, pictured with operations manager John Hamilton, says he is pleased with the progress the company is making in New Zealand so far. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ocean Flyer chief executive Shah Aslam, right, pictured with operations manager John Hamilton, says he is pleased with the progress the company is making in New Zealand so far. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A new form of transport being explored to connect New Zealand’s coastal towns will have to map whale migration, and plot a course to avoid ships and seabirds, before taking off.

The zero-emissions seagliders

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate