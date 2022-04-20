Voyager 2021 media awards
Air Napier firm Ocean Flyer's $800m deal with Regent seagliders to revolutionise travel in NZ

6 minutes to read
Seagliders are being developed by a US firm that says it has $8 billion in orders. Image / Supplied

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

A New Zealand company is trying to raise close to $800 million for an ambitious project to link towns and cities with all-electric "sea gliders", a boat-plane hybrid with top speeds of up to 540km/h.

