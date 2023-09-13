US aerospace manufacturer Regent has successfully flown its prototype seaglider earlier this year.

The arrival of electric seagliders may redefine the way Kiwis travel within Aotearoa and Northland will be the first destination where it kicks off.

Scheduled to arrive in 2026, newly established Kiwi transport operator Ocean Flyer signed a memorandum of understanding with Northport and Northland Inc. at Marsden Cove Marina in June this year.

Deemed to be the future of “greener” coastal travel, the seagliders are described as “flying ferries” that will transport passengers and freight between Northland and the rest of the country.

Speaking at a Climate Action Tai Tokerau conference at Forum North last week, Ocean Flyer cofounder John Hamilton said their objective was to provide an innovative and sustainable form of travel that would connect communities across Aotearoa – especially during natural disasters.





This year’s weather events exposed several “connections issues” in Northland that ranged from infrastructure failures, roading issues and rail damage, which effectively cut the region from the rest of Aotearoa for an extended period.

The introduction of such machines by Ocean Flyer, according to Northland Inc. chief executive Paul Linton was a solution that added an extra layer of robust connectivity which the region “greatly needs” to keep the economy operational.

The interior images are only CGI at the moment as it will be another 18 months (approx) before the suppliers are confirmed by the manufacturer (REGENT).

“Fast and affordable travel for Northland businesses and residents would improve supply chains, reduce downtime in businesses and enhance efficiency and productivity, without adding to road congestion or greenhouse gas emissions. These are all big ticks for economic prosperity,” he said.

As per the company, a one-way trip between Whangārei and Auckland would only take 35 minutes and would be priced between $50 and $80 per passenger – a competitive cost even for people flying on budget airlines and Air New Zealand.

Hamilton said based on their existing battery technology, their 12-seater Viceroy seagliders could travel distances of up to 300km at nearly 300kph. And up to 800km at nearly 540kph in their 100-seater Monarchs – which were comparable to flying on a Boeing 737 aircraft.

One of their biggest plus points, however, was that their vehicles would not consume any hydrocarbons.

“It means that we are providing a zero-emission transport option,” Hamilton said.

“Currently transport contributes about 17 per cent of the country’s gross emission. But with us going full electric, I think we can hugely contribute to the government’s target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

The company plans to roll out 25 sea gliders in a span of five years. By his calculation and provided the sea vehicles were in full operation, they would save 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere – which was the equivalent of pollution caused by more than half a million cars on the road.

CGI images of what the cockpit will look like for the pilots who will need to be approved by Maritime New Zealand.

“There is no new science involved with our gliders but instead we are utilising similar concepts of aerodynamics, avionics, foils, electric propulsion and advanced batteries that are already existing in the market and make them more reliable.”

In terms of safety, their machine would have preinstalled radar, sonar, cameras and ultrasonic capability to monitor for other water users, birds and underwater sea life and avoid on-route collisions.

The vehicles would also feature special arrangements for people with disabilities and could be customised to carry out search and rescue operations.

“I’m a former Royal New Zealand Air Force chief and a helicopter pilot. I can tell you that our machines will be much cheaper to operate than a chopper.

The sea glider will float, foil and fly. They have also been certified by the International Maritime Organisation since the gliders travel about 10 metres above the waves and use the in-ground effect to reduce drag and increase the range.

The Full-size Viceroy (1st model) Seaglider was unveiled in Rhode Island in April this year. Founders John Hamilton and Shah Aslam attended the unveiling, where Shah was the keynote speaker.

Hamilton said it was during the pandemic when he met up with his business partner Shah Aslam, who owns Air Napier, to start their company.

As Whangārei prepares to develop designs and infrastructure to operate the sea gliders. Linton said there was scope for 40 – 100 additional jobs once Ocean Flyer progress plans to establish headquarters, maintenance and training facilities in Northland, utilising the region’s highly skilled marine engineering cluster.

Although he acknowledged that, with any new venture, there were risks, he believed their innovative technology would help build an overall economic resilience for Northland.

