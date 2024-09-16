However, he took on project management for the job and got the work done for less than $1 million, using local contractors through Bellinghams Quarries and saved ratepayers millions of dollars.

Mahoney told the Northland Age last week that the decommissioning work was one of the best, and most enjoyable jobs he had ever been involved with, as working with the Bellinghams made it go very smoothly.

‘’It just shows what can happen when you use local contractors and local expertise to get a job done. We showed that bigger isn’t always better and that using dedicated local people, who all have a real interest in getting the job done as effortlessly as possible, is the way to go.’’

Mahoney said to be able to save the ratepayers so much was a fitting way for his council watchdog role to end, and he hoped the council would use it as a model for the future.

‘’We don’t always need the big city engineers and experts, costing thousands of dollars an hour when you have dedicated, hard working local people who know how to do it and can do it quicker and at far less cost,’’ Mahoney said.

‘’We used all local so all the money for the work stayed locally too, rather than going back to the city.’'

Councillor Mate Radich, who was part of the dam decommissioning working group, said the way Mahoney handled the decommissioning was a great example of what could be achieved.

Radich said this example, and saving the ratepayers so much money, was a wonderful lasting legacy from Mahoney, who had kept the council and its staff, on their toes for many years.

Far North Mayor Kahika Moko Tepania has paid tribute to Te Hiku local, Mahoney.

‘Matua Des’ was secretary of the Ngākahu/Ngākohu Whānau Ahuwhenua Trust for many years and project managed the decommissioning of the Kauri Dam.

”Ka tangi atu mōu kua ngaro atu ki te pō. Moe mai rā e te pāpā, mamae kore, raru kore. I have a huge amount of respect for Matua Des. He definitely challenged this council over the years, but I tell you, his heart was always in the right place for all of the people of the Far North,” Tepania said.

”We owe him our gratitude for his project management of the decommissioning of the Kauri Dam which saw a local approach save us millions of dollars over initial cost estimates to decommission.”

The decommissioning of the dam will be a legacy that the Far North District Council will dedicate to Matua Des and we will ensure to work with the Ngākahu/Ngākohu Whānau Ahuwhenua Trust to see the full completion of this project this spring.”

The flag at the council’s Kaikohe headquarters was flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for Mahoney.



