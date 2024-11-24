He said three cars heading in the opposite direction flicked up loose stones resulting in a dozen stone chips on the bonnet, roof, windscreen, headlights and driver’s door.

Hall received a repairs quote from a panel beater for $16,000.

The repairs will be covered by insurance, but Hall will have to pay the excess.

“I’m more frustrated as it’s only been 12 months since I got the car back from the last time.”

The Northern Advocate reported Hall’s plight last year when he had to get a full repaint of every panel and the windscreen fixed, costing $16,000, after a truck sprayed his car with loose chip seal on SH1 between Mata and Ruakākā in January 2023.

Back then he lodged claims with NZTA and Fulton Hogan, but they were declined.

Hall said he had submitted only a damage claim with NZTA this time round and admits “I’m not holding my breath”.

Though his insurance is covering it, “I really object to being out of pocket” because not only will he have to pay $600 excess, his insurance company increased it by $600 following the first claim.

“I’m $1200 out of pocket through no fault of my own and NZTA doesn’t want to take responsibility.

“It’s beyond a joke,” Hall said.

“It’s pure shoddy workmanship by not sweeping the road after roadworks,” he claimed.

NZTA regional manager maintenance and operations Jacqui Hori-Hoult said the road was swept before the 100km/h speed limit was reinstated.

She said the section of SH1 was resealed overnight on November 5, with contractors returning to sweep loose chip the following two days before removing the temporary traffic management.

“For a period of at least 24 hours after a site has been sealed and before it is swept, it continues to operate under a reduced temporary speed limit while vehicles travel over the seal and help bed in the chip and to reduce the risk of chip damaging windscreens.

“It is important motorists adhere to the relevant temporary speed limits during these works to avoid damage to their vehicles and ensure their safety and that of other road users and road workers.”

Hori-Hoult said Hall’s complaint had been referred to its contractor for investigation.

“They have been in contact with Mr Hall and are awaiting additional information.”

She said it was important that people drove to the local conditions and “recognise that conditions may vary along a stretch of road”.

“It is recommended that drivers have insurance for their vehicles to cover the costs of unforeseen damage ... and their insurer should be their first point of contact where any damage has occurred.

“NZTA is not normally responsible or liable for damage that may occur to a vehicle while driving on a state highway.”

Hall encouraged others to lodge compensation claims because NZTA and its contractors “should be held accountable for the damage they are causing to people’s vehicles”.

He is particularly concerned about the increase in road resealing this summer.

NZTA is about to embark on what it calls “Northland’s largest road maintenance and rehabilitation programme ever”.

The works will renew about 210 lane km of state highway throughout the region by the end of May.

