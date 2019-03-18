Failure to address safety concerns has seen NZTAS revoke Stan Semenoff Logging's Transport Service Licence. Photo / File

The NZ Transport Agency has moved to revoke Stan Semenoff Logging's Transport Service Licence (TSL) due to a continuing failure to address safety concerns about the Whangarei based company.

The concerns relate to driver fatigue and behaviour, and include, breaches of work time and rest time rules, pervasive logbook issues and the accumulation of 116 speed and traffic-related offences over a four-year period.

The company is run by former Whangarei Mayor Stan Semenoff and his son Alexander, according to the Companies Office register.

Regulatory lead and Meredith Connell Managing Partner Steve Haszard said NZTA has strongly encouraged Stan Semenoff Logging since 2016 to get the company to lift its safety standards.

"The Transport Agency has given Stan Semenoff Logging every opportunity to provide evidence of improvement, but over the course of two audits and three years we have seen that this company is either unwilling or unable to comply with the necessary transport operator safety standards."