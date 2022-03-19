Cale Tolley of Mt Maunganui, who finished second in the masters division, performs a frontside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A 15-year-old skating prodigy beat the country's top skateboarders to claim the open title in Saturday's Vert Jam competition at Kerikeri Domain.

More than 30 skaters from around the motu took part in the first major event at Kerikeri's new skate park — built thanks to a $680,000 Provincial Growth Fund grant — with prizes awarded in women's, under-16, open and masters divisions.

Rain interrupted the competition but skating resumed when the sky cleared in the afternoon. The wet weather proved an unexpected boon for kids who discovered the ramp doubled as an excellent water slide.

Zedyn Fellows, 15, of Wānaka, was a convincing winner and crowd favourite due to a series of challenging, gravity-defying tricks.

The other division winners were Yeva Butler, 11, Auckland (women's division); James Charlesworth, 15, Auckland (under-16s); and Nick Clegg, Auckland (masters). Clegg dedicated his win to his mother, who had been buried just a day earlier.

The Kerikeri contest, organised by former pro skater Dave Crabb, is the first event in the 2022 national vert series.

Rain didn't stop the competition but it did scuttle the debut performance of new punk band Patient Zero, which was to have provided the soundtrack.

Nick Clegg executes a trick called a Madonna to his way to winning the masters division. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Leigh McKenzie of Auckland performs a frontside 50-50 on the new ramp. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Wellington's Josh Wilson, who placed second in the open division, performs a trick called a lean to tail. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Vert Jam organiser and former pro skater Dave Crabb dries out the ramp after a shower. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri kids discover a skate ramp plus rain makes an excellent waterslide. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Cale Tolley of Mt Maunganui performs a backside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fifteen-year-old Zedyn Fellows of Wānaka pulls off a judo air, showing the style - and height - that earned him first place in the open division. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Steve Nickolls of Auckland enjoys himself as he pulls off a trick called a fakie 180 grind. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri skater Cameron Bartley performs a backside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ramon Thackwell of Auckland performs a frontside air. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Rose Crooks of Kawakawa executes an invert during a roller-skating demonstration. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Auckland rider Jacob France gets some air on his bike. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Winners of the girls' division line up for their prizes. Photo / Peter de Graaf