NZ singer/songwriter Nadia Reid playing in Whangārei - win tickets

Kiwi singer/songwriter Nadia Reid brings her band to Whangārei next month on her Opera House and Theatre Tour with a show at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, in Forum North.

Nadia Reid is looking forward to playing in Whangārei for the first time next month.

By Mike Dinsdale

It's been a strange 12 months for Kiwi singer/songwriter Nadia Reid - just like every other artist - as Covid-19 has forced international touring to a virtual standstill around the globe.

The global pandemic arrived just as Reid was planning to go to the UK to build on the massive support and praise she has been getting from influential music magazines like Uncut and Mojo.

She had gigs planned, interviews lined up and was ready to showcase her talent to some of the most important players in the industry there.

But that hasn't stopped Reid from getting creative - and NZ's Covid-19 community-free status meant as well as performing online, she's had also been able to play to an audience, with the Reid & Ruins Tour (with fellow-Kiwi artist Tiny Ruins) playing to sold-out audiences.

With performances overseas out of the picture for now, Reid will start a national tour next month that sees her play in Whangārei, at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre at Forum North on May 21 on her Opera House and Theatre Tour.

Reid told the Northern Advocate she felt lucky, and honoured, to be living in a country that wasn't in the constant grip of lockdowns so she was able to play to live audiences and fans could get out to gigs.

While this is Reid's first Whangārei show, her last Northland performance was at the Waimate North Woolshed during the Bay of Islands' Upsurge Festival. That was only in April 2019, but seems a lifetime away after the events of the past year.

''The woolshed had great acoustics and I really enjoyed that show, but it seems so long ago now ...

''Now I just feel so happy that I'm able to get out performing again, and to get into all those lovely theatres and opera houses around the country, some of them are just beautiful, with amazing acoustics, I'm so looking forward to it.''

Reid said this will be a different experience for her playing purely in theatres and opera houses, and she's looking forward to the intimacy such shows will produce.

''It's a different environment. They all have great acoustics and we have some lovely features in the show that people will like. The past year has been a real muddle for everybody so it will be good to provide a bit of normality in a nice intimate atmosphere for people - I hope they enjoy it.

''I was supposed to be in the UK, but I can't be so this is a good way of getting back on the road and performing.''

She said the support from the UK music press, particularly Uncut, had been amazing, and she had been hoping it would open a few doors over there for her.

''The UK has that tradition of folk music, which is essentially what I do. People there are going back to that more storytelling type of music, and the press there have been very good to me, particularly Uncut, and I've really appreciated that support. But it's not just me, they love [fellow Kiwis] Aldous [Harding] and Hollie [Fullbrook, aka Tiny Ruins] and Marlon [Williams].''

But those plans are on hold - for now - and that means we get to benefit.

Reid will be performing songs from her back catalogue - including last album Out of My Province - as well as some new songs on this tour.

Reid's also spent the past year writing new songs and is well down the track towards a fourth album, which will take shape after the tour finishes.

"It's been my dream to tour the beautiful theatres and opera houses of Aotearoa for as long as I can remember. I'm so grateful to have been able to release [last year] my record Out of My Province the way I did, even through a world pandemic.

"In all the craziness and intensity of 2020, it made me grow even closer to music and feel more and more how important writing and performing are to me as a person. I'm very excited to present these big band shows and anticipate it being the last tour I do in 2021 before I write and finish my fourth album."

