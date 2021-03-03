Northland news in brief: Nadia Reid playing in Whangārei; and alleged police dog shooter named

Kiwi singer/songwriter Nadia Reid is playing in Whangārei in May on her Opera House and Theatre Tour.

Reid will perform at Forum North's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on May 21 as part of her Opera House and Theatre Tour, which visits some of the country's most famous venues.

"It's been my dream to tour the beautiful theatres and opera houses of Aotearoa for as long as I can remember. I'm so grateful to have been able to release my record Out of My Province the way I did, even through a world pandemic,'' Reid said.

"In all the craziness and intensity of 2020, it made me grow even closer to music and feel more and more how important writing and performing are to me as a person. I'm very excited to present these big band shows and anticipate it being the last tour I do in 2021 before I write and finish my fourth album."

Charges after police dog shot

The man who allegedly shot a Northland police dog can now be named.

Interim name suppression lapsed at 4pm on Tuesday for Jamie David Henderson, aged 30.

Henderson faces a raft of charges after the police dog was shot at Tangowahine on December 1. He is charged with injuring a police dog, using a firearm against police, three counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawfully possessing a restricted firearm, possessing cannabis, cultivating cannabis, possessing cannabis for supply and failing to answer bail.

He is also charged with 10 charges of supplying methamphetamine and four of offering to supply methamphetamine. Henderson has been remanded in custody to reappear in court for a case review on April 15.

Graduation postponed

NorthTec's annual graduation ceremony, which was scheduled for this Friday, has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 alert levels announced on Saturday. A new date has been set for September 1.

More than 180 graduands, and their whānau and friends, were due to take part in the ceremony. However, due to the limit of 100 people allowed to attend gatherings under Alert Level 2, this has had to be postponed.

Police happy with checkpoint motorists

Police at the northern Covid-19 border are pleased with the level of co-operation and compliance from motorists. This sentiment extended across all of the 10 checkpoints set up around the border of Tāmaki Makaurau. Around 240 vehicles were turned away at the northern checkpoints, around 29 per cent of the total 822 vehicles denied permission to cross through borders. A total of 54,633 vehicles have been stopped at border checkpoints between 6am on February 28 and 3.30pm on March 2. Inspector John Thornley, road policing manager for Tāmaki Makaurau, reminded the public to have the correct documentation, or an approved exemption to pass through checkpoints. He reported minimal delays across all checkpoints.

Girls' Brigade to meet

The first Kamo Girls' Brigade will start at St John Golden Church Centre on Kamo Rd in Kensington today. It provides fun activities for girls aged 5 to 18 years who want to develop a range of physical, social, educational and spiritual skills which will empower them to be confident, caring and contributing members of society.

Each session, held every Thursday from this week, will run from 6pm to 7.45pm.

Email kamogirlsbrigade@gmail.com for more information.