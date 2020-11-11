Not just a pretty face: New cosmetic academy established in Northland

Penny Honey, Suzie White and Chrissie Dawkins from the new Northland Cosmetic Academy. Photo / supplied

Northland's beauty industry is celebrating the birth of a new cosmetic academy in Whangārei.

The Northland Cosmetic Academy - Northland's only advanced appearance medicine training academy – was conceived during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown and opened in Cameron St in July.

About 50 people attended the official opening night on October 21 including local businesses, Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and representatives from NorthTec.

Business owner Chrissie Dawkins – a registered nurse - runs the academy with her staff; Suzie White and Penny Honey, who are also qualified adult tertiary teachers.

The team offer a range of small group courses for registered nurses and beauty therapists including cosmetic tattooing and specialised cosmetic medicine techniques which give students skills to build their own business.

Dawkins - and the courses on offer - have until now only been accessible for Northland professionals by travelling to Auckland and further afield.

"Up until now for these kinds of courses people have always had to travel, either to Auckland or Australia, and there's a lot of cost involved, which puts a lot of people off," Dawkins said.

"The cost to send someone to Auckland for training can be expensive, by the time you add on accommodation and other travel costs. To be able to do it up here, it's a bonus for the area."

"Appearance medicine" is a term for medical procedures which affect looks only and do not treat a specific illness.



It involves various treatments which aim to improve cosmetic appearance and is used on scars, wrinkles, excess fat, unwanted hair and noticeable veins.

Chrissie Dawkins [right] with Auckland business owner Kim Ryan at the launch of the Northland Cosmetic Academy. Photo / supplied

Dawkins said the academy would complement her existing business, TruYou Cosmetic Clinic, which was established last year.

So far more than 20 students have enrolled for the current cosmetic tattooing, micro-needling and botulinum toxin [Botox] courses.

Dawkins plans to have courses in dermal fillers, laser hair removal and waxing available from February and a total of 10 courses running by the end of the year.

"There are a lot of beauty clinicians in Northland and they're growing more and more because we have such good courses up here."

The academy is supported by local training facilities such as Evolution Beauty School and NorthTec, Dawkins said.

The launch was amazing, she said and included a mystery auction with prizes from local businesses which raised $1500 for Kind Hands Respite Cottage, which offers respite care for children with a disability.

Dawkins said she feels proud to be able to support the region.

"We aim to work alongside other training facilities in Northland. We never want to step on their toes, we want to work together."